Trudeau, Scholz Discuss Further Support For Ukraine


2/14/2024 3:09:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed further support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression.

The Canadian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement following a call between the two leaders, Ukrinform reports.

"The two leaders underscored their unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing war of aggression. They also discussed the importance of establishing long-term security commitments and co-operating on efforts to address the global impacts of the war," the statement said.

Read also: Germany planning to increase supply of artillery shells to Ukraine by 3-4 times - Pistorius

Trudeau and Scholz also discussed the situation in the Middle East. They emphasized the importance of preventing the escalation of the conflict and "conveyed concern about reports of a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah."

Photo: David Kawai/Bloomberg

