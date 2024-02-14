Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Crown Prince,
Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al
Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory
in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
