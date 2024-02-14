EU Statement Expresses Hostility - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The European
Union (EU), once again taking a biased, anti-Azerbaijani position,
made a slanderous statement on February 14, 2024 in Strasbourg in
connection with Azerbaijan's historic presidential election, the
Western Azerbaijan Community said in an address, Trend reports.
"The EU's statement is hostile and disrespectful of the free
will of the Azerbaijani people. We would like to inform the EU,
which is saddened that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of
Europe was not invited to observe the election, that Azerbaijan has
the sovereign right to determine for itself who to invite to
monitor the election from abroad. The EU should abandon
Azerbaijanophobia, the“crusader mentality,” interference in the
internal affairs of Azerbaijan, and black PR against our country,”
the address emphasized.
The presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7.
Seven candidates competed in the election. According to the latest
data of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev won the election with 92.12 percent (4,567,458) of the
votes.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107853389
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.