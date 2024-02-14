Azerbaijani Border Service's Head Visits Soldier Injured Following Armenian Provocation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Head of the
Azerbaijani State Border Service (SBS), Colonel-General Elchin
Guliyev has visited the injured serviceman Parviz Khalilzade at the
Republican Neurosurgical Hospital, inquired about the progress of
his treatment and wished him a speedy recovery, a source in the SBS
told Trend .
According to the source, Private Khalilzade thanked for the
attention and care, and also expressed a desire to continue serving
at the border combat outpost after completion of treatment.
On February 12, in the vicinity of Azerbaijan's Zangilan
district along the Azerbaijan-Armenia conventional border, gunfire
erupted from the positions held by the Armenian Armed Forces
located in Nerkin-And settlement of the Gafan district, targeting
the positions of the Border Guards of the Azerbaijani SBS in
Kollugishlaq village of the Zangilan district.
As a consequence of the incident, Khalilzade was injured. He was
evacuated to a specialized medical facility via helicopter.
