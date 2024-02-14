Azerbaijani Wrestler Won Gold Medal At European Championships

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijani
Greco-Roman wrestler has won a gold medal at the European
Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, Trend reports.
Nihad Mammadli, who competed in the weight category up to 60 kg,
won a gold medal, defeating Moldovan Victor Ciobanu in the
final.
Murad Mamedov (63 kg), Rashad Mamedov (55 kg) won silver, and
Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) won a bronze medal. At the European
Championships, which will last until February 18, Azerbaijan is
represented by 25 wrestlers.
