European Championships: Number Of Gold Medals For Azerbaijani Wrestlers Reached Three


2/14/2024 3:09:10 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler has won a gold medal at the European Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest, Trend reports.

Khasrat Jafarov, who competed in the weight category up to 67 kg, won a gold medal, defeating Russian Ruslan Bichurin in the final.

Earlier Greco-Roman wrestlers Nihad Mammadli (60 kg) and Murad Mammadov (63 kg) won gold medals, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) won a silver medal, and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) won a bronze medal. At the European Championship, which will last until February 18, Azerbaijan is represented by 25 wrestlers.

