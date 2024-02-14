European Championships: Number Of Gold Medals For Azerbaijani Wrestlers Reached Three

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Another
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler has won a gold medal at the
European Championships held in the Romanian capital Bucharest,
Trend reports.
Khasrat Jafarov, who competed in the weight category up to 67
kg, won a gold medal, defeating Russian Ruslan Bichurin in the
final.
Earlier Greco-Roman wrestlers Nihad Mammadli (60 kg) and Murad
Mammadov (63 kg) won gold medals, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) won a
silver medal, and Beka Kandelaki (130 kg) won a bronze medal. At
the European Championship, which will last until February 18,
Azerbaijan is represented by 25 wrestlers.
