               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russia Opens Consulate General In Samarkand


2/14/2024 3:09:09 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the opening of the Russian Consulate General in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The document was published on the official legal information portal, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is tasked with determining the staffing level of the Consulate General and approving its staffing schedule.

MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107853385

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search