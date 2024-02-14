Russia Opens Consulate General In Samarkand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Russian Prime
Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the opening of the
Russian Consulate General in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The document
was published on the official legal information portal, Trend reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is
tasked with determining the staffing level of the Consulate General
and approving its staffing schedule.
