Russia Opens Consulate General In Samarkand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the opening of the Russian Consulate General in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The document was published on the official legal information portal, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is tasked with determining the staffing level of the Consulate General and approving its staffing schedule.