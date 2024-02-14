Ambassador Of Belarus I.Bely Presents Credentials To The President Of Botswana

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On February 13, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to South Africa and the Republic of Botswana, Igor Bely, presented Credentials to the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

The Head of State of Botswana and the Ambassador of Belarus discussed the creation of institutional mechanisms for the development of relations between the countries, as well as the intensification of bilateral contacts at the highest and highest levels.



Special attention was paid to the economic aspects of building bilateral cooperation.

In particular, the implementation of specific projects in Botswana with the support of Belarusian enterprises in the field of mechanisation of agriculture and mining of minerals, ensuring food security of the country, as well as the development of cooperation in the field of education.

The interlocutors emphasised that I.Bely is the first Belarusian diplomat accredited in this African country.



