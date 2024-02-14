(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On February 13 th 2024 the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen. Jeje Odongo Abubakhar held two meetings with the Director of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Mr.

Khalid Muhammed and the other, with the Abu Dhabi Department of EconomicDevelopment's Under-Secretary Rasheed AbdulKarim Al Blooshi at the Hilton Habtoor

in Dubai.

The meeting with Mr. Khalid Muhammed centered on the planned/upcoming visit by a

business delegation to Uganda organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and due

in September, 2024.

The meeting with Under-Secretary Blooshi was to express Uganda's appreciation to him

for increasing collaboration in the fields of oil and gas as well as for the office space

offered by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to facilitate investments between Uganda and UAE.

The meeting was attended by Consul-General of Uganda in Dubai, Amb. Henry Mayega

and Ms. Asha Nabbanja First Secretary at the Uganda Embassy Abu Dhabi.

