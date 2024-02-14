Egypt: President El-Sisi And Spouse Receive Turkish President And Spouse

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his spouse received at Cairo International Airport Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his spouse.

The two presidents later headed to Ittihadia Palace, where an official reception ceremony was held, the national anthems were played, and the guard of honor was inspected.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the two presidents held a closed session of discussions, followed by another expanded session in the presence of delegations from the two countries. President El-Sisi welcomed the Turkish president on his first visit to Egypt in more than 10 years, ushering in a new phase in the Egyptian-Turkish relations, enriching joint cooperation and confirming pride in the ancient civilizational and cultural heritage of the two brotherly peoples.

