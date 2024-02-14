Vice President Of Libyan Presidential Council Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
HE Vice President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya Musa Al Koni met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khalid Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two fraternal countries.
