Palestinian Teen Killed By Israel In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian teenager was killed and 12 others injured by the Israeli occupation forces in Beit Ummar town, north of al-Khalil, southern West Bank.
Nuhail Bregaith, 18, was shot in the head, Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.
It added that 12 cases arrived at al-Khalil's hospitals, noting that two of those injured are in "critical condition".
According to local sources, Israeli forces broke into town and clashes broke out with residents. (pickup previous) hk
