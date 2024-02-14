Kuwait Deputy PM Refers Funds' Crime Suspicion To Prosecution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah referred Wednesday suspicion of crimes related to public funds, money laundering and financial disclosure to Public Prosecution.

The move was taken in line with findings of the final report provided by the team formed under the Cabinet's resolution No. 830/2023, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement of which KUNA obtained a copy.

Launched by late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the step came to complete taking actions against crimes of public funds and enhance transparency, as well as cementing justice and neutrality, it noted.

It also aims to materialize the Amiri speech regarding taking all legal measures to protect public and ministry funds, it concluded. (end)

ahk







MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107853353