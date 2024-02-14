Four Peopled Killed In Israeli Attacks On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- At least four people, including two children, were killed and a dozen others injured in air and artillery attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on southern Lebanese towns on Wednesday.

An airstrike on a home in Souaneh village killed a mother and two children - two-, and 13-, year olds, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing civil defense sources.

A similar air attack on a home in Aadchit town killed member of the Lebanese Resistance and injured 10 others

Other air attacks targeted areas near Mount Lebanon, the outskirts of Naqoura and the towns of Jibbain, Yarine, Kfar Dounine and Chehabiyeh

The enemy artillery pounded the border towns of Jebel Blat and Ramieh, according to the NNA report.

The incessant fighting between the Lebanese Resistance and the Israeli occupation forces claimed dozens of lives on both sides since the start of the Israeli brutal aggression on Gaza Strip on October 7. (end)

ayb









MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107853352