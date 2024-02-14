Jordan Advances Environmentally Preferable Purchasing With World Bank Support

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- The Government Tenders Department (GTD), alongside the Government Procurement Department, has initiated a groundbreaking project to promote Environmentally Preferable Purchasing (EPP) in Jordan. Supported by the World Bank, this initiative aims to establish a comprehensive EPP policy, integrating environmental sustainability into Jordan's procurement practices.Director General of the GTD Mahmoud Khalifat emphasized the project's role in enhancing public-private sector collaboration. He stated, "This initiative aims to consolidate the principles of true partnership between sectors to promote sustainability through EPP in Jordan."Khalifat highlighted the strategic importance of directing public spending towards local products and green growth, in line with the government's procurement reform objectives. He noted, "EPP focuses on procuring materials that are environmentally friendly throughout their lifecycle, significantly contributing to sustainable development."In 2023, the GTD executed tenders with EPP standards totaling about JD39 million, representing 10% of their procurement activities. Khalifat expressed optimism about the project's potential to address environmental challenges, stimulate sustainable investments, and facilitate green financing.Hanadi Nabulsi, Director General of the Government Procurement Department, discussed the collaborative framework of the initiative, "Working alongside the GTD and with support from the World Bank, we are committed to developing and implementing EPP specifications that meet our sustainability goals." She highlighted the importance of partnerships with various ministries and agencies in achieving successful EPP outcomes.Director of Procurement at the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa Majed Bayaa presented the Bank's approach to supporting Jordan's EPP initiative. "Our support for Jordan's EPP initiative is part of a broader 'whole-of-government' approach, aiming to promote green public procurement across high-impact sectors," Bayaa explained.Yolanda Saito, Chief Operating Officer at Impacti and Ibtisam Bou Attay, head of the Middle East and North Africa team at Impacti, provided insights into the technical and strategic aspects of EPP.Saito introduced green procurement, environmental policies, and necessary technical tools, while Bou Attay emphasized the importance of international best practices and knowledge exchange in guiding effective EPP reform.The GTD's strategic plan for 2023-2025 includes EPP as a key component, reflecting the department's commitment to leading in sustainable procurement. Khalifat concluded by thanking the World Bank, Impacti, and all project contributors for their support in driving Jordan's sustainable development through EPP.