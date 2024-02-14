Amman Mayor Briefs Capital Governorate Council On GAM's Key Achievements, Strategic Plan, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al-Shawarbeh pointed out during his review of the 2017-2023 key achievements that 4835 dunums were planted as new green spaces, 7 parks were established, and 77 others were rehabilitated, and the number of trees and shrubs planted reached 535,000, of which 20,000 were planted in the phosphate hills lands.In the public works sector, the value of infrastructure projects and works reached JD252 million, and the value of establishing the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects, street marking, traffic signs installing, street lighting, traffic lights and lighting poles, and surveillance camera systems installing reached JD158 million, as did the establishment of the sixth and fifth cells in the Ghabawi landfill at a cost of JD13 million.On the planning sector, Al-Shawarbeh explained that the organized area of ??Amman is 419 square kilometers, which constitutes only 52.7% of its total area of ??795 square kilometers, pointing out that 11795 electronic transactions were completed in the field of organization, and 74062 electronic site organization blueprints documents.He added that there are services that are carried out with artificial intelligence (AI), meaning without human intervention, namely the site organization blueprint, a quittance, a lease contract ratification, and the renewal of professional licenses, in addition to extracting traffic violations.He added that the Ghabawi landfill is a success story at the regional level, as about 45% of GAM's electricity bill is covered by converting the Ghabawi landfill waste to methane gas and then converting it to energy.He said that GAM has won a number of Arab and international awards and hosts two institutions of the Arab Cities Organization: the Arab Cities Cultural Working Group and the Arab Smart Cities Forum.In turn, Chairman of the Capital Governorate Council, Ahmad Al-Abdallat, stressed that GAM and the Council are linked by a joint service goal towards the capital and providing the best service to the citizen. He called for setting up a joint higher committee between the Capital Governorate Council and GAM, chaired by Deputy Mayor of Amman, Muhammad Rasmi Al-Qaisi, and includes representatives from both sides.