Amman Mayor Briefs Capital Governorate Council On GAM's Key Achievements, Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- Amman Mayor Yousef Al-Shawarbeh lauded the partnership and coordination with the Capital Governorate Council at all levels and the Greater Amman Municipality's (GAM) readiness to consult and discuss with the Council any future prospects for cooperation that serve the capital and its citizens.During a meeting on Wednesday at the Al-Hussein Cultural Center, Al-Shawarbeh briefed the Council's Chairman, Ahmad Al-Abdallat, and the Council's members on the GAM's strategic plan for 2022-2026, key achievements, and service projects.Al-Shawarbeh said that "GAM has large assets when evaluated and listed, estimated at about JD2.4 billion, of which assets available for investment are worth JD1 billion."He added that GAM has launched the Amman Vision Investment & Development (AVID) Company, and that the first project was the Medical City with the Saudi Investment Fund at a cost of JD280 million, where GAM owns the land and rented it to the fund, in addition to the signing of 30 investment projects worth JD80 million by GAM.He pointed out that there are 18 new investment opportunities that are packages offered at intervals, noting that the Motor City project in Al Madounah, which is located on an area of ??1000 dunums, is one of the qualitative projects for the partnership between GAM and an Emirati investment company.Al-Shawarbeh explained that GAM has accomplished 86.2% of its strategy after two years of its launch, pointing out that public transportation projects extend for 10 years because they require infrastructure, large sources of funding, and the implementation of projects. The public transportation ecosystem, whether infrastructure or operational, requires time periods.He said that GAM's 5-year strategic plan, includes 212 projects and initiatives with a budget of up to JD918 million, and that GAM has taken into account that the institutional goals are aligned with the government's national goals, as well as with the global sustainable development goals.Al-Shawarbeh explained during his presentation of the public transportation ecosystem that AVID's buses feature surveillance cameras, a tracking system, electronic payment, and at specific times, and that GAM has floated a tender to operate the buses through experienced international companies with a condition of 51% for an international operator and 49% for a local operator in order to transfer international knowledge and experience and localize and institutionalize it before the local operator.