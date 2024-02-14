RIIFS Organizes Conference On Non-Muslims Contributions To Islamic Civilization

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- The Royal Institute for Interfaith Studies (RIIFS) and the French Institute for the Near East (IFPO), in cooperation with the French Embassy in Amman, organized a conference on the contributions of non-Muslims to Islamic civilization.The conference was attended by a number of researchers and academics, including historians, philosophers, and specialists in Islamic studies from different universities and countries. They discussed 12 research papers on the topic of the conference.The papers included topics that highlighted the contributions of non-Muslims to Islamic civilization, given that the history of Islamic civilization is not limited to the intellectual productions of Muslims alone. Islamic civilization and culture are considered the result of long processes of exchange in which non-Muslims played an important role in various fields and contributed to its enrichment in an effective way.The papers also focused on the contributions of non-Muslims in the different cognitive fields of thought, culture, science, medicine, beliefs, philosophy, art, and law.The conference recommended the need to focus on the study of manuscripts and training researchers in universities to work in this rich field through partnerships with universities and research institutions specializing in this field. It also recommended the inclusion of the contributions of non-Muslims to Islamic civilization in educational curricula to raise awareness among young people about this topic, which would contribute to promoting citizenship, pluralism, and acceptance of others.The conference also called for the continuation of organizing such intellectual gatherings and cooperation with a larger number of researchers and universities from outside Jordan.