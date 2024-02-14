Palestinian Foreign Ministry Welcomes King's Fraternal, Courageous Positions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the sincere and courageous fraternal positions of His Majesty King Abdullah II during the summit he held with US President Joe Biden regarding all aspects of the conflict, especially his emphasis on the urgent need for a ceasefire, protecting civilians, and securing all their basic humanitarian needs in a sustainable manner.In a press statement distributed by the Palestinian Embassy in Amman on Wednesday, the Ministry stressed the importance of His Majesty's warning during the summit of the dangers posed by the escalation of settler attacks and the expansion of settlements on the entire region and his clarification that military and security solutions do not solve the problem and do not lead to peace, and that what is required is an international effort and joint action to open the political horizon to resolve the conflict."These positions are a continuation of the Kingdom's supportive positions for the just and legitimate national rights of our people in all forums and for all practical steps it takes in support of and standing by our people," the Ministry concluded.