Jordan's Revenue From Tourism During January At $554 Million

Amman, February 14 (Petra) -- Tourism income during January 2024 grew by 0.4 per cent as opposed to January 2023 to reach $554.2 million, according to official data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).Jordan's tourism sector revenues during 2023 amounted to about $7.4 billion, achieving unprecedented records.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.