Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Civilian, Injure 10 Others In Occupied Hebron

Ramallah, February 14 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces Wednesday killed a Palestinian civilian and wounded 10 after Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians in the Beit Ummar town in Hebron in the occupied West Bank.According to a statement, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Israeli occupation forces fired bullets at unarmed civilians during confrontations that broke out in the town of Beit Ummar, killing an 18-year-old.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.