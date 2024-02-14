Jordan Sends Two Airplanes Of Medical Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, in coordination with the Jordanian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and supported by the Human Appeal organization, has dispatched two airplanes loaded with medical supplies to Gaza.The aid, aimed at bolstering the health sector in Gaza, will be delivered through the Rafah crossing in the Arab Republic of Egypt.This effort reflects Jordan's commitment to assisting the Palestinian people, especially in light of the current challenges faced by Gaza's health sector, including severe shortages of medical materials and medicines. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the initiative is part of Jordan's broader humanitarian efforts towards the coastal enclave.Hussein Shibli, the Secretary General of the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, emphasized that this move is in line with the implementation of the High Royal Directives, aiming to alleviate the suffering of those in Gaza.He also mentioned that this air bridge, complemented by a land bridge, represents a continued effort to support the people of Gaza, indicating that the total number of planes sent from Jordan to Gaza has now reached 52, carrying medical, food, and relief supplies.