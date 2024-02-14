FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 30, 2023. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 30, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
|
$
|
33,818
|
|
$
|
31,755
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
|
|
10,602
|
|
|
9,403
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
|
|
418
|
|
|
459
|
RENTAL INCOME
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
213
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
31
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
|
|
$
|
45,140
|
|
$
|
41,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
|
$
|
109
|
|
$
|
624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.34
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
