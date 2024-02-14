               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS


2/14/2024 3:00:56 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 30, 2023. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2022.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)





13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended





December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022










RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

33,818

$

31,755

PACKAGE STORE SALES

10,602

9,403

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

418

459

RENTAL INCOME


253

213

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

49

31

TOTAL REVENUES

$

45,140

$

41,861










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO





FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

109

$

624










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

0.06

$

0.34

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

MENAFN14022024003732001241ID1107853330

