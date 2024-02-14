Tanke Biosciences Corp Enters Into JV With Brandcraft Holdings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tanke Biosciences Corp (OTC: TNBI) today announced that the Company has entered into a joint venture with BrandCraft Holdings, LLC

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandCraft Holdings, LLC (BCH) is a tech-enabled brand accelerator. BrandCraft Holdings leverages advanced data analytics, machine learning, and technology driven loyalty programs to create and deliver products that resonate deeply with modern consumers. BCH's agile approach to brand development allows swift response to market trends and consumer preferences. This tech-first approach is the backbone across all verticals, ensuring that offerings in consumer products, healthcare, technology and new product segment success.

BrandCraft Holdings brings proven and successful team members and board of advisors, along with manufacturing expertise, facilities, distribution and strategic partners into the joint venture with TNBI. This allows the brand team to craft products that not only meet but exceed customer expectations.

BCH's vertical strategy diversifies risk while generating consumer engagement that leads to long term loyalty. BrandCraft has the structure, the product knowledge and decades of experience in each channel under one powerful flag.“The road map our team has created, along with the technology and capital blanket provides our brand partners with stable and fresh opportunities. I am very optimistic for what the future will hold for this powerful joint venture”, stated Tom Stein, COO of TNBI and a BrandCraft Holding Founder.



About BrandCraft Holdings

BrandCraft Holdings, LLC (BCH) is a tech-enabled brand accelerator that uses advanced data analytics, machine learning, and technology to create loyalty programs for brands that resonate deeply with modern consumers. BrandCraft's resources offer a unique advantage for its brand partners, allowing the brands to swifty respond to market trends and consumer preferences. Based in Delray Beach, Florida, the management team are focused on providing a robust infrastructure for the leading brands of today and tomorrow.

About Tanke Biosciences Corp

Tanke Biosciences Corp (OTC: TNBI) is an emerging diversified investment vehicle focused on participating in and acquiring interests that are leading edge in their respective market niches. Based in Nashville, Tennessee and Denton Texas, the management, advisors and the Board of the Company are focused on participating in and acquiring interests that are leading edge in their respective market niches, and that have expectations of enhancing shareholder values.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release pertaining to our expectations relating to this acquisition constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing, our ability to operate our business and generate profits, decline in global financial markets and economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, business interruptions resulting from the coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic, and general risk factors affecting the restaurant industry, including current economic climate, costs of labor and energy prices

These and other risks, assumptions and uncertainties are described in Item 1A (Risk Factors) of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which you are encouraged to read. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We expressly disclaim any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.



