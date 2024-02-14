Grid Guardian Unveils Revolutionary Armor System For U.S. Grid Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grid Guardian Rendering at Substation

Today marks a significant advancement in U.S. critical infrastructure protection as Grid Guardian debuts its innovative solution to protect our energy grid.

- Don WhitmireDALLAS, NC, 28036, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Developed by former Defense Department ballistics experts, Grid Guardian presents a passive armor system crafted from domestically sourced materials designed to provide physical protection of our nation's most critical assets including the energy grid. The company is dedicated to securing utility-scale power management and distribution networks, high-visibility public facilities, and commercial off-grid power generation sites.The vulnerability of the power grid was starkly highlighted in a leaked 2014 report indicating that just nine targeted transformers out of over 55,000 nationwide could potentially cripple the entire grid for up to 18 months.Substations in rural areas remain particularly vulnerable, as seen with the targeted gunfire that damaged two critical Duke Energy substations in Moore County, North Carolina in 2022, causing power outages for approximately 45,000 residents and one death.The urgency for such solutions is underscored by the escalating physical attacks on electricity infrastructure. Physical attacks on the nation's electrical grid increased 71% last year from 2021, according to a confidential North American Electric Reliability Corporation analysis reviewed by The Wall Street Journal . In 2022 alone, nearly 1,700 physical security incidents were reported to the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC). These incidents range from vandalism and tampering to arson and ballistic damage.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has been advocating for increased investment in physical security measures and encouraging utilities to review and strengthen their security plans.The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) “2023 State of Reliability” report (SOR), highlights the necessity to further develop measures to enhance security aimed at mitigating these physical attacks. FERC and NERC advise utilities to take a risk-based approach in determining their strategy for physically securities their substations. The two entities held a Joint Technical Conference in August 2023 to discuss adding recommendations to the physical security of bulk power systems.In light of these challenges, Grid Guardian has designed a comprehensive solution leveraging advanced technologies and battle-proven expertise that can be quickly and affordably deployed meeting the needs of utilities. The Field Shield family of products was developed by a team with extensive experience in mobility and survivability.Key features of Grid Guardian include:- Maintenance-free operation with a life expectancy of 30+ years- Threat Defeat 308/751 NATO/5.56 M193/223/.30 Caliber. Ballistic protection NIJ-III/CEN B6+/STANAG Level 2- Third-party tested to withstand extreme weather conditions- Semi-permanent setup for ease of configuration, installation and mobility- Wave Guide Technology to enhance airflow and deflect projectiles- Install either as complete units or partial barricades by on-site service teamsDon Whitmire, Founder and Managing Principal of Grid Guardian, expressed enthusiasm for the launch. "Our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology underscores our mission to fortify our nation's critical assets and protect against emerging threats, " he said.Grid Guardian's introduction marks a significant turning point in the choices utilities have to physically safeguard substations.Grid Guardian will be showcasing its solutions at the upcoming Distributech International Conference in Orlando, Florida on February 26-29, 2024.For more information, please visit .Contact Information:Don WhitmireGrid Guardian704-813-6662...About GridGuardianGrid Guardian is a company dedicated to securing utility-scale power management and distribution networks, high-visibility public facilities, and commercial off-grid power generation sites. Developed by a dedicated Team of former US Defense Contractors with battle-proven expertise in mobility, survivability, and crew protection systems, the Field Shield product line is a class leading solution without rival.

