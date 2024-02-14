Galen College Of Nursing Welcomes Lynda Benton To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Benton Brings Extensive Experience in Global Nursing Advocacy and Corporate Leadership.

LOUISVILLE, KY, US, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Galen College of Nursing proudly announces the appointment of Lynda Benton to its Board of Directors. Lynda played a crucial role as the former Senior Director of Global Community Impact at Johnson & Johnson. She led the strategy and execution for Johnson & Johnson Nursing, which reflected the company's commitment to supporting and championing the nursing profession for over 125 years. Her passionate advocacy for nurses has been marked by her dedication to empowering them as innovative leaders and elevating their voices within the healthcare industry.Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen College of Nursing, expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“We are excited to welcome Lynda Benton to our Board. Her experience and dedication to nursing advocacy and leadership are invaluable to our institution. We anticipate Lynda's profound insights and contributions to Galen, furthering our mission to nurture and empower nursing students toward future success.”Lynda's career at Johnson & Johnson was characterized by her profound impact on nursing support and advocacy, alongside significant contributions in sales, marketing, and leadership within the pharmaceutical sector and the Global Corporate Affairs group. She spearheaded global initiatives, including J&J's 2014 FIFA WORLD CUP Brazil sponsorship and partnerships with Major League Soccer, U.S. Soccer, and Global Citizen, in close cooperation with the Global Public Health team.As the Executive Sponsor for the J&J Nursing Alliance Employee Resource Group since 2022, Lynda was crucial in guiding its strategic direction and execution. Her achievements have been widely acknowledged, earning her the Johnson & Johnson James E. Burke Award for marketing excellence four times. In 2023, she received the Honorary Member Award from the American Association for Nursing Leadership (AONL) for her exemplary leadership in nursing practices and the Global Nurse Ally Award from the Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and Leaders (SONSIEL) for her global nursing advocacy.Transitioning to her new role on the Board of Directors at Galen, Lynda continues to advocate passionately for the nursing profession. She is committed to advancing nursing education and fostering the development of the next generation of nurses.#######About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 15,000 students on its campuses in 20 enrolling campuses across 11 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's programs can be found on the College website.

