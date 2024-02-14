Sheikh Mohammed Has Made Dubai Epicentre Of Global Economy: Indian PM Modi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 8:42 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 11:15 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined the importance of brotherhood and cooperation among nations.“We all have experience in governance,” he said.“We need to work with each other and learn from each other.”

Modi was speaking on the final day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 where India was a guest of honour.

Speaking in Hindi, he said it was important for governments to protect their personal interests while playing a role in the international community.“Our national interest should balance our commitment to the international law,” he said.“Countries need to ask themselves how to contribute to the global good while expanding national progress.”

He said it was important for countries to share their resources and capabilities.“We must have a global protocol for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency,” he said.“For this, we must work together. We should strengthen the universal brotherhood. This is why I advocate the policy of one earth, one family and one future.”

Dubai, the epicentre

Modi thanked the UAE leaders for inviting him to WGS.“I am honored to be conferred the opportunity to speak here for the second time,” he said.“This summit is a stage for thought leasers to come together.”

He commended Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his vision.“It is his efforts that has made Dubai the epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology. Whether it is the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 or COP28, these are prime examples of the Dubai story. I congratulate you for the success of this summit.”

He also praised UAE President Sheikh Mohamed - whom he called“my brother” - for his role in leading the country to greater heights.“He is not just a visionary leader but a leader of resolve and commitment,” he said.

Later, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid posted on social media about their interaction.“Today, I listened to a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.“The relations between the UAE and India are historic. They are based on mutual respect, common interests, and a desire to contribute to empowering this relationship and taking it to greater heights. We will continue to work together in various fields, and contribute to building a future of stability and prosperity.”

India's example

Modi shared his mantra for governing the country.“I believe that there should be minimum government and maximum governance,” he said.“There should not be any pressure by the government. In fact I think that there should be minimal invasion by the government on people's lives.”

He also shared some of the country's achievements in the last few years.“We transferred $400 billion into the bank accounts of beneficiaries using the direct banking transfer system,” he said.“By using this, we prevented $33 billion from falling into the wrong hands due to corruption.”

