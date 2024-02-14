Indian PM Modi Arrives In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of India HE Narendra Modi arrived this evening in Doha on an official visit to the country.
Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of India HE Mohammed bin Hassan Jaber Al Jaber, and the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the State of Qatar HE Vipul.
