Pickleman's Brings Back The 'Big Tuna' By Popular Demand For A Limited Time Only

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe, a beloved destination for sandwich aficionados, is excited to announce the return of its highly sought-after Big Tuna sandwich. The Big Tuna will once again grace the menu of Pickleman's locations starting February 14th, 2024.

As Lent approaches, Pickleman's recognizes the importance of offering diverse and delicious options for all customers observing the season. The Big Tuna, with its perfect blend of flavors and generous portions, is an ideal choice for those seeking a fulfilling and satisfying meal during this time.

“Our customers have spoken, and we're all about giving them a 'Whole Lotta Love' with this fan favorite. The Big Tuna sandwich has become a legend in its own right, and we're excited to once again offer it as a special treat for our valued patrons, especially during Lent.” said Doug Stritzel, Founder & CEO of Pickleman's.

The Big Tuna Sandwich features premium tuna salad made with the finest ingredients, perfectly complemented by crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and tangy pickles, all nestled between two slices of freshly baked artisan bread. It's a culinary delight that promises to satisfy taste buds and leave customers craving for more.

