Prime Minister To Visit Japan Thursday

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh is set to embark on an official visit to Japan on Thursday, engaging in high-level discussions with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.The talks aim to further strengthen the friendly bilateral relations between Jordan and Japan across various sectors.Accompanied by key cabinet members, including Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh, Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf, and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan, Khasawneh will explore avenues to bolster cooperation and partnership with Japan.The discussions will focus on expanding ties in economic development and investment, signaling a strong commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.The visit will also provide an opportunity for Khasawneh to engage in political dialogues on pressing regional issues, notably the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip. The talks will address the Israeli aggression against Gaza, with a concerted effort to push for an immediate ceasefire.Furthermore, Khasawneh aims to highlight the importance of delivering sustainable humanitarian aid and seeking a viable political resolution to the Palestinian issue.Central to the discussions will be efforts for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, grounded in the two-state solution and supported by relevant international legitimacy resolutions.This visit underscores the multifaceted relationship between Jordan and Japan, highlighting a shared commitment to peace, stability, and development in the region.