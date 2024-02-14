Eleven Jordanians Evacuate Gaza Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 14 (Petra) -- Eleven Jordanians were evacuated from Gaza out of the 54 that the Foreign Ministry said it is working to evacuate to Egypt through the Rafah crossing, according to a Ministry statement.The Ministry spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, explained that the transfer of 9 Jordanian citizens out of the 11 evacuees arrived in Aqaba coming from Egypt's Nuweibaa.Qudah said the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority received them and provided them with medical assistance, adding that two other evacuees arrived in Cairo.He said the number of Jordanian citizens evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing reached 723 out of 1,184 registered on the ministry's lists.He stressed that a team from the Jordanian embassy in Egypt is stationed on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing to supervise the evacuation operations of Jordanian citizens living in embattled Gaza, adding that the evacuations are ongoing.