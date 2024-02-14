Inventhelp Inventor Develops Rodent Control Device For Dumpsters (CHK-918)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a sanitation manager and I thought there could be a device that can be added to any existing

dumpster for efficient control of rodents," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented THE LYTTLE TRAP. My design would offer an easy-to-use containment area for rats to be gathered, die, and then discarded."

The invention provides a device for a trash/refuse dumpster to help eliminate rats. In doing so, it would attract and eliminate nuisance rats which can carry disease. As a result, it prevents rats from infiltrating the entire dumpster area and it offers a safe and clean alternative to conventional trap products. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use and discard so it is ideal for business owners, restaurant owners, local municipalities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-918, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp