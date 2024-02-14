Kazakh President Calls On Qatari Businessmen Association To Invest In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on members of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) to invest in Kazakhstan, where there are great investment opportunities in infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education and other sectors.

During a meeting with QBA Chairman HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani, the Kazakh President said that his country welcomes the investments of the State of Qatar in all sectors, as a number of memorandums of understanding have been signed in several industrial, commercial, tourism, educational and other sectors, expressing his interest in the investments of the Qatari private sector in Astana, especially the members of the QBA. His Excellency called on QBA Chairman and members to invest in his country.



For his part, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani said during the meeting that Qatari companies have sufficient competitive experience to enter global markets, expressing the interest of the Businessmen Association in exploring investment opportunities in Kazakhstan, especially in the tourism field and the education sector, particularly higher education, where an idea for the establishment of a university specialized in technology is being studied between the two countries.

He considered the visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Qatar, a historic step that will move bilateral cooperation to a completely new level. He pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan 30 years ago, Astana and Doha have been working together. Continuously developing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Qatar is currently a very important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East, and bilateral cooperation is characterized by active communications between the leaderships of the two countries.

The meeting was preceded by a round table between the two sides.

During the roundtable, The Investment Holding Group signed a partnership agreement with the Kazakh Ministry of Health in the healthcare sector which was signed by Chairman of the Group Muhammad Moataz Al-Khayyat, as Qatar has the experience and the latest technologies where the group plans to build a multi-functional medical center in Astana. The agreement also aims at meeting the growing needs of the healthcare in Kazakhstan and providing world-class medical services.