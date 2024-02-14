Author Neena Paul Inspires Readers To 'L I V Life In Virtue' In New Book

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Neena Paul, the visionary author and founder of the global mental health and wellness platform LIVE LOVE LIFE, is set to release her transformative book,“L I V Life In Virtue” (ISBN: 978-02288955341; Feb. 2024; Tellwell Publishing). With a compelling philosophy that Creation and the Creator are One, Paul invites readers on a journey to connect with themselves and the world around them.







Image caption:“L I V Life In Virtue” by Neena Paul.

In“L I V Life In Virtue,” Neena Paul explores the profound interconnectedness that exists among all living things. She emphasizes the universal force that transcends labels-whether it be called energy, vibrations, or God-and underscores its omnipresence in our lives.

“At the core of our existence is a shared essence, a commonality that unites every being. 'L I V Life In Virtue' is my attempt to guide individuals in establishing a profound connection with themselves as the first step towards a deeper connection with the world they inhabit,” says Neena Paul.

The book advocates for the delicate balance between spiritual and physical well-being, urging readers to embrace each breath as an opportunity to connect with the profound meaning of their journey. From“reason” to“purpose,” she explores the essence of a meaningful life and the importance of savoring every moment.

Neena Paul is not just an author; she is the driving force behind LIVE LOVE LIFE, a global platform dedicated to mental health and wellness. As the founder and director, Neena is committed to facilitating connections among individuals seeking to enhance their lives and help others do the same. Her mission is to harness the knowledge, experience, and passion of each generation, leaving a lasting legacy of living and loving life to the fullest.

“You only live once. If you live a meaningful life, once is enough,” declares Neena Paul, encapsulating the essence of her inspirational message.

“L I V Life In Virtue” is out now and will be available through online major book retailers. Readers can expect a thought-provoking exploration of the interconnected nature of existence, coupled with practical insights on leading a purposeful and fulfilling life.

BOOK SUMMARY:

Author: Neena Paul

Website:

Buy Link:

Genre: Self Help

Released: Feb 2024

PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9780228895534

EBOOK: 9780228895541

Publisher: Tellwell

News Source: LIVE LOVE LIFE