(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continue Reading
bproauto aftermarket parts brand launches revised bproautoparts. Newly expanded website includes search by part number or vehicle fitment, dealer locator, region selection tool for U.S., Canada and Mexico and much more.
Newly expanded website includes search by part number or vehicle fitment, dealer locator, region selection tool for U.S., Canada and Mexico and much more
Proven second-line brand of high-quality aftermarket parts costs less than original-equipment (OE) offerings and are backed by a standard two-year/unlimited-mile warranty
Reliable bproauto parts are designed for optimal performance on most makes and models from old to new, domestic to import
See bproautoparts or contact a local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram or FIAT dealership for more information
bproauto parts line complements Mopar, the global original-equipment parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis
Mopar remains global OE parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis
Launch of bproauto helps address a key pillar outlined in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan - to grow sales in the independent aftermarket
bproauto, the new aftermarket parts brand of Stellantis, today announced the launch of its newly expanded website bproautoparts .
Introduced in North America in summer 2023, bproauto offers a proven second-line brand of high-quality aftermarket parts that costs less than original-equipment (OE) offerings and are backed by a standard two-year/unlimited-mile warranty.
The revised website offers a wide array of expanded functionality, including:
Full parts catalog
Search functions, such as:
bproauto part numbers Competitive interchange / cross-reference part numbers Specific vehicle Automatic alerts for error parts that won't fit an indicated vehicle Aftermarket catalog exchange standard (ACES)- and product information exchange standard (PIES)- compliant images for application-specific parts Access to registration for emailed newsletter
fitment by model or VIN Full application and cross-reference guides Where to buy Dealer locator and direct link to
Nexpart (aftermarket B2B parts ordering network for repair shops and professional parts buyers) for easy ordering Region selection tool for U.S., Canada and Mexico with filters for available parts
"Our new bproautoparts is the perfect search and sales tool for dealers and wholesalers," said Dustin Pedley, head of the North American aftermarket for Stellantis. "Our service to them goes beyond making aftermarket parts that pass original equipment standards for fit, form, function and durability, it also includes helping them get the parts they need to their service bays when they need them. Our new website is a very important link in that supply chain."
The following parts are currently available on bproautoparts:
Air filters
Batteries
Brake pads
Brake rotors
Cabin air filters
Fuel injectors
Fuel pump modules
Hub bearings
Oil
Oil filters
Tire-pressure monitoring systems
Struts
Additional high-quality
bproauto products coming soon include:
|
ABS sensors
|
Lubricants
|
A/C compressors
|
O2 sensors
|
A/C condensers
|
Radiators
|
A/C evaporators
|
Shock absorbers
|
Alternators
|
Spark plugs
|
Ball joints
|
Spark plug wires
|
Battery cables
|
Starters
|
Brake calipers
|
Tail lamps
|
Brake hardware
|
Thermostats
|
Bulbs
|
Tie-rod ends
|
Chemicals
|
Timing belts/tensioners
|
Control arms
|
Transmission filters
|
Functional fluids
|
U-joints
|
Headlamps
|
Water pumps
|
Ignition coils
|
Wiper blades
bproauto
bproauto is the OE-backed auto parts brand delivering high-quality products for most makes and models to wholesale partners and customers through dealership service departments around the world. Experts in advanced technology, bproauto is focused on maintaining a reliable supply of advanced parts now, plus the new, high-tech parts emerging every day in an evolving aftermarket industry. For more information, visit bproautoparts .
Mopar
Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.
A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.
Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar
expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.
Complete information on Mopar is available at
and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at . For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .
Follow Mopar and company news and video on:
Company blog: href="" rel="nofollow" stellantisnorthameric
Media website: href="" rel="nofollow" stellantisnorthameric
Mopar brand:
/
Mopar blog:
href="" rel="nofollow" mopar
Facebook:
Instagram:
Twitter: twitter/OfficialMOPAR
YouTube:
or
SOURCE Stellantis
MENAFN14022024003732001241ID1107852875
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.