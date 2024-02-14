(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continue Reading



bproauto aftermarket parts brand launches revised bproautoparts. Newly expanded website includes search by part number or vehicle fitment, dealer locator, region selection tool for U.S., Canada and Mexico and much more.

Proven second-line brand of high-quality aftermarket parts costs less than original-equipment (OE) offerings and are backed by a standard two-year/unlimited-mile warranty



Reliable bproauto parts are designed for optimal performance on most makes and models from old to new, domestic to import



See bproautoparts or contact a local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram or FIAT dealership for more information



bproauto parts line complements Mopar, the global original-equipment parts and authentic accessories brand for Stellantis



Launch of bproauto helps address a key pillar outlined in the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan - to grow sales in the independent aftermarket

bproauto, the new aftermarket parts brand of Stellantis, today announced the launch of its newly expanded website bproautoparts . Introduced in North America in summer 2023, bproauto offers a proven second-line brand of high-quality aftermarket parts that costs less than original-equipment (OE) offerings and are backed by a standard two-year/unlimited-mile warranty. The revised website offers a wide array of expanded functionality, including:



Full parts catalog



Search functions, such as:



bproauto part numbers



Competitive interchange / cross-reference part numbers



Specific vehicle

fitment by model or VIN



Full application and cross-reference guides



Where to buy



Dealer locator and direct link to

Nexpart (aftermarket B2B parts ordering network for repair shops and professional parts buyers) for easy ordering

Region selection tool for U.S., Canada and Mexico with filters for available parts

Automatic alerts for error parts that won't fit an indicated vehicle

Aftermarket catalog exchange standard (ACES)- and product information exchange standard (PIES)- compliant images for application-specific parts Access to registration for emailed newsletter

"Our new bproautoparts is the perfect search and sales tool for dealers and wholesalers," said Dustin Pedley, head of the North American aftermarket for Stellantis. "Our service to them goes beyond making aftermarket parts that pass original equipment standards for fit, form, function and durability, it also includes helping them get the parts they need to their service bays when they need them. Our new website is a very important link in that supply chain." The following parts are currently available on bproautoparts:



Air filters



Batteries



Brake pads



Brake rotors



Cabin air filters



Fuel injectors



Fuel pump modules



Hub bearings



Oil



Oil filters



Tire-pressure monitoring systems

Struts

Additional high-quality

bproauto products coming soon include:



ABS sensors Lubricants A/C compressors O2 sensors

A/C condensers Radiators A/C evaporators Shock absorbers Alternators Spark plugs Ball joints Spark plug wires Battery cables Starters Brake calipers Tail lamps Brake hardware Thermostats Bulbs Tie-rod ends Chemicals Timing belts/tensioners Control arms Transmission filters Functional fluids U-joints Headlamps Water pumps Ignition coils Wiper blades

bproauto



bproauto is the OE-backed auto parts brand delivering high-quality products for most makes and models to wholesale partners and customers through dealership service departments around the world. Experts in advanced technology, bproauto is focused on maintaining a reliable supply of advanced parts now, plus the new, high-tech parts emerging every day in an evolving aftermarket industry. For more information, visit bproautoparts .

Mopar

Mopar is the global name for Stellantis genuine parts and authentic accessories.

A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over more than 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar

expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on Mopar is available at

and the newly redesigned Mopar blog at . For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

