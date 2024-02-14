Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wearable Message Display (CCT-4861)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wearable message display that can be used to express support or enthusiasm for various causes, sports teams, politics, schools or other ideas," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented THE CREATIVE MESSAGE. My eye-catching design would offer an interactive alternative to wearing standard graphic t-shirts, hats, or pins."

The patent-pending invention provides a fashionable electronic form of expression. In doing so, it offers a highly visible design and it enables the wearer to display a variety of messages and images. As a result, it increases style, creativity, communication and personal expression. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CCT-4861, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp