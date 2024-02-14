1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To West Durham

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled

out in West Durham, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they

provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and

temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. He noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of West Durham

owner David Coleman

is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "We are thrilled to bring 1-800-STRIPER®

to Durham, where the need for high-quality pavement striping and maintenance services is undeniable," he said. "Our commitment extends beyond crisp lines on roads and parking lots; it's about contributing to the vibrant aesthetics of our community." Coleman continued, "By enhancing the safety and appearance of our local infrastructure, we aspire to play a pivotal role in creating a more beautiful Durham for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to leaving a lasting mark on our city and exceeding expectations with the exceptional services for which 1-800-STRIPER®

is known."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 919-439-6421

or visit

to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of West Durham