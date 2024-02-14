7.02% CAGR Growth In US Dental Chains Market Due To The Growing Prominence Of Teledentistry - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

dental chains market in US

is expected to grow by USD 63.87 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of

7.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

The rise of teledentistry has gained traction, particularly accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic's social distancing measures. With dental services facing closures and reduced hours in 2020 due to safety concerns, the industry experienced significant instability. This prompted a shift towards telehealth solutions, including the adaptation of existing platforms into telecare systems by IT teams. These developments have enabled offices to provide remote care services, thus positively impacting the market amidst challenging circumstances.

Report Coverage Details Page number 101 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 63.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 6.86

Company Profile:

Affordable Care LLC, Affordable Dentistry Today, American Family Dentistry , ClearChoice Management Services LLC, Coast Dental Services LLC, Dental Associates, Familia Dental, ForwardDental , Great Expressions Dental Centers , Heartland Dental LLC, InterDent Service Corp., MB2 Dental Solutions, Mortenson Dental Partners, North American Dental Group, OnSite Health Inc, PERFECT TEETH, SAGE DENTAL MANAGEMENT LLC. , Smile Brands, SmileDirectClub Inc., and Western Dental Services Inc.

Affordable Care LLC -

The company offers chain practices across the US.

The market is segmented by revenue stream endodontics, cosmetic dentistry, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and others.

The endodontics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is helped by factors like the increasing number of patients taking an endodontic device in the country.

In addition, the number of qualified dentists in the US has been increasing due to improved medical infrastructure and government-led oral health care programs.

The increasing adoption of advanced procedures are major trend.

Structured chains play a significant role in providing comprehensive care for the geriatric population. These chains emphasize prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of issues including disease and other periodontal ailments. They leverage technological innovations in dentistry such as aesthetic and laser dentistry to offer advanced services. Notably, with the average age of those diagnosed with throat, tongue, and mouth cancers rising, preventive and restorative care becomes crucial. Insights from sources like the U.S. Census and the American Cancer Society inform strategies tailored to demographics. Adhering to social distance guidelines, dental practices within chains ensure safe environments while catering to evolving healthcare needs.

Pacific Dental Services leads with innovative approaches like teledentistry and robust telehealth adoption. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, these strategies have gained traction, facilitating remote consultations and ensuring continuity of care. Team members play a pivotal role in implementing these advancements and managing procedures efficiently. Leveraging IT infrastructure, chains enhance operational efficiency and patient experience. Cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing and CAD/CAM technology revolutionize the industry, enabling precise crown substructures and intricate models. Moreover, laser dentistry and additive 3D printing further elevate treatment quality. Industry publications like the Journal of the American Association serve as vital resources, disseminating insights and best practices.

