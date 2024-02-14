Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) Salutes Community Partners, Sponsors And Volunteers During 16Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harlem Fine Arts Show: HFAS16 Hosts and Performing Artists

February 23-25th at New York City's Glasshouse

- Richard Pelzer, Project Manager, HFASNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) expresses profound appreciation to its community partners, volunteers, and sponsors as it commemorates its Sweet 16 anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey as a cornerstone of the arts and culture scene in New York City. Throughout the years, HFAS16 has thrived with the steadfast support of individuals and organizations committed to its mission of celebrating and promoting Black art and culture.This year's event returns to the Glasshouse located at 660 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10019 between West 48th and 49th Streets and will run from Friday, February 23rd to Sunday, February 25th. It will feature over 100 artists and anticipates well over 5,000 guests. "We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our community partners, volunteers, and sponsors," said Richard E. Pelzer II, Project Manager of HFAS16. "Their commitment to our mission of celebrating and promoting Black art and culture has been instrumental in our journey thus far."Looking ahead to the future with optimism, HFAS16 aims to redefine arts and culture in its vibrant space with continued support from its dedicated partners and volunteers. Through collaboration and engagement, HFAS16 seeks to inspire and uplift artists, collectors, patrons, and professionals, fostering a deep appreciation for art within the community.Special recognition is extended to an extensive list of community partners, including:A Fashion Moment With TAI CHUNN, Adodi New York, aDope, Africa Everything, Belongó | Afro Latin Jazz Alliance of NY, Canvas Institute, CareSparc Community Connections Classical Theatre of Harlem, Community Board 10, Community Board 9 - Arts & Culture Members, Cultural Innovation Group, LLC, Food Bank For New York City, Gamma Xi Phi (Gamma & Delta chapters), Genre: Urban Arts, Harlem Arts Alliance, Harlem Film House, Harlem Pride, Inc., I Am D Muse, ImageNation Foundation, Native Son, New Heritage Theatre Group, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), New York City Center, Newark Arts, NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene, REALEMN Productions LLC, Rebel Soul Lifestyle Brands LLC, Ryan Health, Sophisticated Curation, Sundae Sermon, The Black Art Vanguard, The Brooklyn Cluster of Churches, The Gatekeepers Collective, Inc. (TGC), The Future In Black (TFIB), Universal Hip Hop Museum, Universal Temple of the Arts, Visionary GPS Inc., Volunteer Divas & Divos Plus..., Walk Tall Girl Productions, Walker International Communications Group (WICG) and XR Agency.HFAS16 also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its AAIM Event Partners, including Gilead as the Opening Night Title Sponsor, HSS | Hospital for Special Surgery, Northwell Lenox Hill, NYU Langone Health, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and Weill Cornell NYU.Furthermore, HFAS16 expresses gratitude to its Event Service Provider Partners, including GRAPHITE HOUSE, HarlemCLX, JC Art & Design, Inc., mediasense, New York Design Studio,LLC, Plugdin Inc, The B'elle Group, Urban Shaboo, Walter's Cube and Winmo. The Supporting Partners, including Big City Tourism, NY Waterway, NYC Tourism, and TodayTix, are also recognized for their valuable contributions.HFAS16 acknowledges the collaboration of its Food & Beverage Partners, including "Catering On Occasion" Caterers by The Gardners, Billionaires Row Spirits, Eleven86 Water, Habanero Papi, Jade Champagne, Papi Wines, Kamiki Spirits, Revanche Cognac and Uncle Nearest, Inc. Lastly, HFAS16 expresses appreciation to its Media Partners, including Pigment International, Sugarcane Magazine, The Culture LP and UP Magazine, whose support has been integral to the organization's success.As HFAS16 embarks on the next phase of its journey, it invites continued support from its allies and supporters to shape the future of the arts and culture landscape not only in New York City but beyond. For further details regarding HFAS16 and upcoming events, please visit: hfas. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: hfas/nyc2024. Media, sales, and sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Theresa Redd at ... or (917) 445-7495.About Harlem Fine Arts Show: The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) stands as the largest touring African diaspora art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has welcomed over 80,000 visitors, journeyed to more than 10 cities, and partnered with leading galleries and artists. HFAS serves as a platform for African diaspora artists, providing them with the opportunity to exhibit and sell their artwork to a diverse audience.

