17,728 Traffic Tickets Issued During Carnival

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

During

4 days of Carnival, the National Police issued 17,278 fines for traffic violations with more likely to come as the return to the capital of 151,278 vehicles continues on Ash Wednesday.

The lane reversal began at 7:00 am and will be activated until 6:00 pm, from El Nance to Sajalices and from Campana to La Espiga de La Chorrera.

National Police Director John Omar Dornheim Castillo said:

“During the Carnival operations, 1,124

vehicles were towed and 17,278 traffic violations were applied, the most common being speeding with 3,064 cases, 450 violations for proven drunkenness, and 79 for talking on a cell phone, and 347 cases for expired licenses.”

He also detailed that, a total of 800,466 verifications were carried out, resulting in the arrest of 2,207 people for different crimes, including, 73 for micro-trafficking, and 8 for drug trafficking.

“From February 9 to 13, 37 firearms that people were trying to bring into Carnival activities were seized, in addition to 475 ammunition being seized along with

94 packages of drugs and $14,525 in cash.







