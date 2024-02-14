APEDA Supports Over 500 Millet Start-Ups For Exports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 14 (KNN) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has played a pivotal role in facilitating approximately 500 start-ups engaged in marketing and exporting millet-based value-added products.

Among these success stories is that of Dilpreet Singh, a farmer from Sangrur, who has transitioned into an exporter, achieving a significant milestone with his inaugural export consignment of 14.3 metric tonnes of millets, valued at USD 45,803.

This export shipment comprises ready-to-cook millets derived from various varieties such as Kodo millet, Foxtail millet, Little millet, Browntop millet, and Barnyard millet.

Additionally, flours sourced from Ragi, Jowar, Bajra, Foxtail, Kodo, Barnyard, Browntop, Little, and Proso millets were included in this unique export endeavour.

Jasvir Singh, an importer based in Sydney, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to APEDA for their extensive support in facilitating this collaboration.

He expressed optimism about expanding further business opportunities and affirmed his commitment to importing more such consignments in the future.

Notably, Singh maintains complete control over the value chain, from cultivation to primary and secondary processing, including the packaging of international quality.

This success story serves as a testament to how the agricultural sector can undergo transformation, with farmers like Singh emerging as key contributors to agricultural exports, symbolising the empowerment of local farmers venturing into international markets.

The rise in millet exports, from USD 62.95 million in 2021-22 to USD 75.45 million in 2022-23, alongside the current export figure of USD 45.46 million from April to November 2023, underscores the growing popularity of millets in the global market.

Notably, there has been a significant increase in the export of cereal preparations, including value-added millet products, registering a growth of 12.4 per cent over the same period last year.

