India-UAE Bilateral Summit Expands Cooperation From Trade To Digital, Energy & Infrastructure

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 14 (KNN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held their seventh meeting in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in the growing relationship between the two nations.

The summit, which included one-on-one discussions and delegation-level talks, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

During the meeting, both leaders underscored the strengthening friendship between India and the UAE, emphasising its benefits for their respective populations.

Discussions revolved around deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership, encompassing areas such as trade, investment, digital infrastructure, fintech, energy, infrastructure, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty was highlighted as a crucial step to further promote investments in both countries.

The summit saw agreements signed in the energy sector, emphasising cooperation in crude oil, LPG, and LNG.

India's transition towards long-term contracts for LNG was acknowledged, indicating a strengthening energy partnership between the two nations.

The signing of the MoU on cooperation in electrical interconnection and trade further solidifies collaboration in the energy domain.

In line with the modernisation efforts, both sides signed an MoU on cooperation in digital infrastructure projects.

This agreement aims to foster investment cooperation and facilitate the exchange of technical knowledge, skills, and expertise in the digital sector, paving the way for extensive collaboration in the field.

The India-UAE bilateral summit exemplifies the commitment of both nations to elevate their relationship to new heights.

With a focus on economic diversification, energy security, and digital innovation, the agreements signed during the summit are poised to unlock immense opportunities for mutual growth and prosperity.

As India and the UAE continue to strengthen their ties, the enduring partnership between the two countries is set to create a ripple effect across the region and beyond.

(KNN Bureau)