Mundra Port & ICD Garhi Harsaru Added To List Of Ports Eligible For Clearance Of Imported Vehicles

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 14 (KNN) The government has expanded the facilities for importing new vehicles by including Mundra Port and Garhi Harsaru Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the list of authorized terminals, as per a recent notification.

This addition brings the total number of ports and ICDs allowing new vehicle imports to 18.

In its notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced, "Mundra Port and ICD Garhi Harsaru are being added to the list of 16 existing ports/ICDs, thereby taking the total number of ports/ICDs to 18, for importing new vehicles."

Located near Gurugram, Garhi Harsaru ICD enhances accessibility for import operations.

The 18 customs ports include nine sea ports including Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ennore, Cochin, Kattupalli, APM Terminals Pipavav, Krishnapatnam, Vishakhapatnam and Mundra.

Additionally, there are three airports including Mumbai Air Cargo Complex, Delhi Air Cargo and Chennai Airport.

Furthermore, there are four Inland Container Depots (ICDs) incorporated in Talegoan and Pune, Tughlakhabad, Faridabad and Garhi Harsaru.

ICDs serve as dry ports equipped for handling and temporarily storing containerized cargo and empty containers. They play a crucial role in providing port services to hinterland customers closer to their premises.

(KNN Bureau)