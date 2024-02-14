The Business Finland Conclave 2.0 Sees All Eyes On The India Telcos & Large System Integrators To Boost Global Collaboration And Innovation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Finland in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland partnered with the market entry wing of Ekaga Futuristics to organize a Telecom and ICT industry engagement event“ Business Conclave 2.0 ” on February 7th 2024, at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi. Prominent Telecom Operators & Large System Integrators were in attendance to explore the Finnish ecosystem and the transformative role Finland plays in the Telecom and global technology landscape.



L to R - Saurabh Mittal (Airtel), Ambassador of Finland to India H.E. Kimmo Lahdevirta, Harkaran Sachdev (Ekaga), Lalit Chowdhary (Lightstorm) & Vijayanand Choudhary (STL)





Finland is considered to be the technology superpower and it has always been on the forefront of being the global technology leader. The Finnish Ambassador to India, Honorable Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta ,

opened the event with an overview of Finland's status as a leader in technology innovation and Finnish companies' partnerships with global players to drive growth and reinvention. The Ambassador also highlighted opportunities for collaboration and trade between the two countries, and expressed his enthusiasm for the event. He stated that, 'The collaboration between Finland and India is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and growth. As we look to the future, the role of system integrators in driving international growth for Finnish companies will be instrumental for their success.'





Leaders from some of the prominent Indian companies like Airtel, Sterlite Technologies, Lightstorm, PowerTel, TCS, Hexaware Technologies, Spectra among others were in attendance. Eminent industry experts Mr Mittal (VP & Head, Standards and Tech Ecosystem, Airtel), Mr Choudhary (Global Head - SCM, STL), Mr Chowdhary (CTIO, Lightstorm) participated in the panel discussion which was moderated by Mr Sachdev (Founder & Group CEO, Ekaga).





The Industry Panel and the industry leaders present at the event

had a common consensus that Cloud is the way forward and both existing as well as upcoming organizations are aligned to the Digital First approach for operational efficiency as well as faster time to market. A very interesting fact also came into limelight; when it comes to asset value creation, the enterprises will still opt for large OEMs, however when it comes to innovation, the

'Size of the company' does not matter, instead 'Solution is the key'.

Furthermore, as the world becomes more connected and networks continue to evolve, Enterprise Data Security has taken a drivers seat.

Every organization is diving a little deeper into the security foundations and are looking at these platform deployments to prevent various kinds of cyber threats.



Ms Perez, Country Director - Business Finland added, 'Our partnership with India mirrors our collective aspiration for innovation and progress. As we gaze into the future, the pivotal role of system integrators in accelerating the global growth of Finnish firms is undeniable.'





The Business Finland Team provided an overview of their efforts in supporting the global expansion of Finnish companies. They also highlighted investment opportunities available in Finland and how Indian entities can leverage them to their benefit. The event served as a catalyst for collaborative efforts that will drive innovation and global partnerships, said Robin Singh , leader of SI program at Business Finland.







About Business Finland

Business Finland identifies business opportunities for Finnish companies in India and globally. They also advise and guide Finnish SMEs in their internationalization plans, actions and possible challenges in the Indian market.





About Ekaga

Ekaga is a services company exploiting the paths for global innovators by assisting them in every aspect for their international market needs in the emerging markets. Market Entry & Consulting, Managed Services, Project Monitoring as a service and setting up Centers of Collaboration for large enterprises are among their key services.





Website: .