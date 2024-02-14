The Reliability Of Autonomous Off-Road Driving Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) We hear so much about a self-driving car revolution – but precious little evidence of it on our roads. While manufacturers struggle to introduce the technology and authorities hesitate over safety concerns, there IS a new wave of autonomous driving happening across the world. It's in off-road commercial vehicles.
Self-driving vehicles are booming in the heavy-duty realm of construction, farming, industry and even freight rail transport.
It's not clear who really wants self-driving cars but off-road it's a very different story. The shortage of drivers and the cost of training new ones is pushing these developments much faster. From vehicles to off-road handling tires like venom power , it is a keen interest within the motoring industry and many brands and developers are jumping to create the best product.
The technology is already helping to reduce costs and improve productivity for a variety of industries.
Why self-driving works better off-road
Private commercial environments are more easily controlled. The settings are much less complex than crowded highways or urban streets. Manufacturers have realised these industrial sites can be a safe and easy testing ground for the emerging technology.
