German Industry Proposes New Development Standard For Safe Automated Driving Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Four years ago, the German automotive industry joined forces with 21 partners in a project to develop the world's first structures for the verification of safety standards for“automated vehicles” – also referred to as autonomous or self-driving vehicles – in an urban environment. The results of the joint Verification and Validation Methods (VVM) project are now available.

The findings of the pre-competitive research project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and initiated by the VDA flagship initiative autonomous and connected driving, were discussed in detail at the final presentation at the Carl Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

The higher the level of automated driving and the more complex a system's area of application, the more factors need to be taken into account during development. The first SAE Level 3 systems for freeway driving and an SAE Level 4 system for driverless parking have already been approved.

Expanding the use of these systems to other applications – such as urban traffic – means that the vehicle and system become much more complex and subject to far stricter requirements. This explains the need for suitable verification and validation methods, which was the focus of the VVM project's efforts.

The challenge of urban traffic

Roland Galbas from Bosch, the coordinator of the VVM consortium project, says:“Pedestrians, cyclists, motorized two-wheelers, intersections with limited visibility: one of the biggest challenges for automated driving systems is coping with traffic in an urban environment, which is characterized by a huge volume of road users, traffic light systems, traffic signs, and vehicles.

