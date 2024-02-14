Alstom Starts Production Of Driverless Trains For Metro Network In India Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Alstom , a French multinational train manufacturer, has started the production of its driverless Metropolis trainsets for the Chennai Metro Phase II from its manufacturing facility in Sricity.

This order aims to deliver 36 metro trainsets, each comprising of three cars, and capable of operating at a top speed of 80 kmph. These trains are designed to run on the 26 km corridor, a segment of Phase II linking Poonamallee Bypass to Light House via 28 stations (18 elevated and 10 underground).

The production was commenced at a commemorative ceremony led by leaders from Chennai Metro Rail, and Alstom India.

The project is valued at 124 million euros, which also includes training of the personnel to Chennai Metro for operation and maintenance. With 25 KV power supply for optimal energy efficiency, Alstom's Metropolis metros will ensure safe and reliable passenger transport for over 11 million citizens of the city.

Additionally, the overall project will significantly contribute towards the socio-economic development by connecting key zones.

