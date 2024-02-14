Bosch To Use Generative AI In Manufacturing Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Bosch is piloting generative AI and foundation models in manufacturing. In initial projects in two Bosch plants in Germany, generative AI creates synthetic images in order to develop and scale AI solutions for optical inspection and optimize existing AI models.

Bosch expects that this will reduce the time needed for planning, launching, and ramping up AI applications“from the current six to 12 months to just a few weeks”. Following successful piloting, this service for generating synthetic data is to be offered to all Bosch locations.

There are sound economic reasons for this move: depending on the size of the plant and type of production, artificial intelligence can be used to achieve productivity gains and six- to seven-figure cost savings – per year and plant.

Stefan Hartung, chairman of Bosch, says:“Nearly half of all Bosch plants are already using AI in their manufacturing operations. With the help of generative AI, we're not only improving existing AI solutions, but we're also laying the foundations for the optimum take-up of this future technology in our global manufacturing network.

“AI has excellent potential for innovation and can make human work even more productive. As a manufacturing company, established factory outfitter, and Industry 4.0 trendsetter, Bosch aims to play a leading role in the development and application of industrial AI.”

