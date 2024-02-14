Nauticus Robotics Raises $12 Million In New Investment Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Nauticus Robotics , a developer of subsea robots and software, has raised an additional $12 million as part of a second tranche of investment.

The new investment will expedite certification of Nauticus' flagship robot, the Aquanaut, which facilitates the transformation of tethered ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations to fully autonomous operations.

It is expected to perform numerous tasks in water depths ranging from 200 to 2,000+ meters during February in preparation for an inaugural job inspecting a deep-water production facility of a major oil and gas company in the Gulf of Mexico.

The new investment comes only weeks after the company announced a change in leadership, including a new CEO, CFO and lead general counsel.

Since becoming the president of Nauticus in October, John Gibson has been assessing the go-to-market strategy.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"