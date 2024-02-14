Techmediabreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Opens Up Access To The Newest Advantage2(TM) Prototype

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, has announced that the Advantage2 prototype, which features 1,200+ qubits and 10,000+ couplers, is now available via the company's LeapTM

real-time quantum cloud service. According to D-Wave, customers with Leap service subscriptions can access the new Advantage2 prototype today. Those new to the Leap service can

sign up

and get up to one minute of free use of the actual quantum processing units (“QPUs”) and quantum hybrid solvers, including the new Advantage2 prototype.

“Today marks an important milestone in our product delivery roadmap, as we open up access to the newest Advantage2 prototype for businesses, developers and researchers across the globe,” said Mark W. Johnson, senior vice president of quantum technologies and systems products at D-Wave.“What we're seeing with the Advantage2 prototype in terms of performance gains is remarkable, and we're thrilled to make it available today to help customers start applying it to their complex problems now.”

To view the full press release, visit



About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at



